Pet Supermarket employee uses cellphone to record up customer's skirt, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - An employee at a Pet Supermarket in Cutler Bay was arrested on St. Patrick's Day after he used his cellphone to record up a customer's skirt, police said.

Joanka Ortiz, 21, faces a charge of video voyeurism.

According to an arrest affidavit, a customer was getting assistance from Ortiz about a dog product that he recommended to her.

Police said Ortiz told the woman to "look closely at and read the ingredients" on the label, at which time he had his cellphone under her skirt.

The woman noticed what was happening, backed away from Ortiz and said she was calling the police.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police said his cellphone was impounded as evidence.

