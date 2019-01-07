Carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on chase, crashing pickup truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking suspect drove was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through the streets of Miami-Dade County in a stolen pickup truck before crashing it and bailing out.

The chase began in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Opa-locka.

The truck got off I-95 and continued on Northwest 95th Street. It continued traveling into Hialeah, weaving in and out of passing vehicles in the lanes.

The truck eventually drove into a warehouse district near Northwest 67th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue and crashed into a railroad crossing gate, but the driver bailed out and hid behind stacks of wooden palates.

Police swarmed the area and apprehended him a short time later.

The suspect, identified as Albert Luis Fernandez, took off with the truck from Noel's Muffler Shop, Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said.

He said a gun was found inside the stolen truck.

Fernandez was later treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue after complaining about a head injury.

"I'm happy that no one was injured, and I'm very happy to get him off the streets of Miami-Dade County today," Dobson said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.