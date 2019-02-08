Cargo plane crashes into ocean off Bay Harbor Islands

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A cargo plane traveling from the Bahamas to Opa-locka crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, several miles off the South Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the aircraft crashed about 13 miles east of Bay Harbor Islands.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Conquest Air Cargo flight 504 departed from Nassau, Bahamas, and was headed to Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport when it landed in the water about 12:15 p.m.

The FAA said there were two people on board the Convair aircraft.

A Coast Guard helicopter rescued one man who was in a life raft in the water. The plane appeared to be upside down in the water.

The helicopter flew the survivor to the Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka. He was then flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Conquest Air Cargo provides daily flights between Opa-locka and Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas.

No other details were immediately known.

