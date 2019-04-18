Police academy cadet wounded in gun range accident, officials say

MEDLEY, Fla. - A trainee at the Miami-Dade County police academy accidentally shot himself Wednesday, authorities said.

The trainee, who was not identified, was wounded while practicing at the gun range. Other trainees rushed in to help him.

Paramedics airlifted the trainee to Jackson Memorial Hospital out of an abundance of caution. Officials said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Details on the type of firearm used or where on his body he was shot have not been released.



