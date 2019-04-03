Police arrest man accused of killing wife, daughter with machete

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Gardens man accused of brutally killing his wife and 10-year-old daughter with a machete has been arrested after a three-day manhunt.

Miami Gardens police said officers found 57-year-old Noel Chambers hiding in a fire station Tuesday afternoon.

Chambers faces charges of first-degree murder.

The grisly attacks took place Saturday night at an apartment complex on Northwest 177th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Police said Chambers killed his wife Lorrice Harris and daughter Shayla Chambers after Harris told him she was leaving him. The couple's adult daughter, Shanalee Chambers, was also attacked by Chambers, but she is expected to survive, police said.

"And for somebody to just take her life because of envious, jealousy, hurt is just heartbreaking," Harris' daughter, Ashley Anderson, said Monday at a news conference. "My mom was such, you know, full of life. My little sister was just the sweetest, innocent, shyest, quietest person you will ever meet."

Lorrice Harris and her daughter, Shayla Chambers, were murdered March 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, authorities say

