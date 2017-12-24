Police arrest Miami man in fatal nightclub shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police arrested a 31-year-old Miami man Sunday, accused of fatally shooting a man this weekend inside a nightclub.

Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Cornelius Goodman shot Jonathan Soto of Plantation during a fight about 4 a.m. Saturday inside the Tropicana Bar in the 1000 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Colome said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported Soto to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he later died of his injuries.

Goodman faces charges of second-degree murder and grand theft.

He is currently being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami without bond.

