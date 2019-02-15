Police conduct death investigation after body found in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The body was discovered near Southwest 248th Street and Southwest 107th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers discovered the victim's personal belongings in the water near the body.

Divers were called to search the water for any other personal belongings or evidence.

It was not immediately known how the person died.



