Police enter day 3 in search for man accused of killing family in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police entered day three Tuesday in the search for a man they believe killed his wife and 10-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Police have already searched places where they thought Noel Chambers, 57, would be, but he wasn't there.

He's been on the run for more than 48 hours after police said he hacked his family to death to death with a machete in their first-floor apartment unit.

Police said they found the body of Shayla Chambers, 10, in a bedroom and the body of her mother, Lorrice Harris, was found on the porch. They said Noel Chambers' adult daughter, Shanalee Chambers, was outside the apartment, alive but injured.

"I'm still in shock," Harris' daughter, Ashley Anderson, said Monday at a news conference.

Family members are struggling to come to grips with their loved ones' brutal deaths.

"For someone to get a machete and chop somebody up like that -- your own wife, your own daughter, and try to kill your other daughter -- a 10-year-old. This could have been anybody's sister, anybody's daughter. A 10-year-old lying in bed," Anderson said.

The grisly attacks took place Saturday night at an apartment complex on Northwest 177th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Police said Noel Chambers killed his wife and young daughter after Harris told him she was leaving him.

"And for somebody to just take her life because of envious, jealousy, hurt is just heartbreaking," Anderson said. "My mom was such, you know, full of life. My little sister was just the sweetest, innocent, shyest, quietest person you will ever meet."

Sky 10 flew over an abandoned building on Northwest Seventh Avenue near 173rd Street Monday afternoon, where heavily armed police were searching for Chambers.

Authorities said they got a tip he was in the area, but they couldn't find him.

Relatives believe that Noel Chambers is still in the Miami Gardens area.

"If he could do that to his own daughter, his own wife, his own kids, why wouldn't you think he might not do that to you?" Anderson asked.

Anyone with information about Noel Chambers' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective H. Schneider at 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



