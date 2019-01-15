Police identify man who fatally shot mother-in-law, then killed himself

Police say Steven Kasimow, pictured here during a 2016 interview, fatally shot his mother-in-law and then killed himself.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have identified a man accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law in northeast Miami-Dade County before killing himself.

Miami-Dade police Detective Chris Thomas said Steven Kasimow shot and killed the 70-year-old woman Monday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the 2100 block of Northeast 211th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside her car with gunshot wounds to her head.

"I came outside and I heard a helicopter and then I saw the son-in-law drive off," a neighbor told Local 10 News.

After the shooting, Kasimow, 52, fled in his black Mercedes-Benz, driving several miles north to Hollywood.

When Hollywood police caught up to the car, officers found Kasimow dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kasimow is a prominent real estate agent in South Florida. The victim, whose identity hasn't yet been released, is also a real estate agent.

Thomas said a preliminary investigation revealed that Kasimow and his mother-in-law "were dealing with ongoing family issues."

"Basically, he found out he was getting divorced," a family friend told Local 10 News. "He was unhappy with the divorce, and he shot his mother-in-law."

