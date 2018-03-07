Police identify victim killed in crash involving Miami-Dade police vehicle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have identified the victim killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving two Miami-Dade police officers.

Investigators said Emilio Viscaino, 45, was driving south on Southwest 147th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Miami-Dade police cruiser was traveling west on 260th Street without police lights or sirens on.

More News Headlines

Police said the two vehicles crashed and Viscaino was killed.

Both officers were taken to the hospital, but have since been released.

Local 10 News spoke to Viscaino's family, who said he was returning home from his job at a local bakery when the crash happened. Family members said they now want to know who was at fault.

"Up until now they haven't told us who was at fault, but we know the fault must have been of the police officer because he is the one who had the stop sign," Viscaino's cousin, Mario Aday, said.

Police said the officer who was driving is a six-year veteran of the police department, and the officer in the passenger seat has been with the department for the past three months.

Viscaino is survived by a 17-year-old son and wife in Cuba.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.