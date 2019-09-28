Off-duty MDPD officer hit by stray bullet in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Southwest Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 122nd Street and 187th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade police, an off-duty officer with the department was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet.

Police said it's a flesh wound.

Authorities say the officer was attending an event at the location when he was shot.

Police said the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in stable condition.

The officer is a 13-year veteran with the department.

Police are now looking into where the bullet came from, as the area has a lot of open land and is near several outdoor shooting ranges.



