Police investigate apparent drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens.

The shooting occurred early Sunday outside the Villa Night Club on Northwest Second Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

It doesn't appear that anyone was hurt, but police appeared to be searching cars in the parking lot to see if there was any damage or if anyone saw what happened.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.