Police investigate fatal shooting outside LT Food Market

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning outside a northwest Miami-Dade County grocery store.

Police placed a yellow tarp over the victim's body in the parking lot of the LT Food Market on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 43rd Terrace.

A witness said he heard gunfire about 5 a.m.

Police could be seen going in and out of the grocery store, shining flashlights on the ground and placing a bicyclist in the back of a police car.

It's not yet known if there is a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

