Police investigate threat made on social media against Miami Southridge Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating a threat posted on social media against Miami Southridge Senior High School, a Miami-Dade School Board representative confirmed Wednesday.

The representative said they are working on identifying the source of the threat and said Miami-Dade Schools police officers are present at the high school at 19355 SW 114th Ave.

The representative said they are treating the threat seriously, however, the school day is operating on its normal schedule.

No further details were immediately released about the threat or what platform it was posted to.



