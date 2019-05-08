Police investigating after elderly woman found unresponsive in home

MIAMI SPRING, Fla. - Police are investigating after an elderly woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in her home Wednesday in Miami Springs.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Police Department said a friend discovered the woman unconscious around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and called 911. Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital. Her condition was not disclosed, but the woman has not been able to speak with police to explain what happened.

Family members became concerned when they arrived at the woman's home and found it ransacked, prompting the police investigation. The family said the woman did not normally keep her home that way.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon looking for information. The police spokesperson said it was unclear whether a crime was committed.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.