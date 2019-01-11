Police investigating double shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Friday morning in Miami Gardens.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and West Bunche Park Drive.

According to Officer Carlos Austin, a man and a woman were shot and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

He said police are searching for a black male who fled the area after the shooting.

Authorities said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and are asking people in the area to remain indoors.

No other details were immediately released.

