MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 119th Terrace.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

