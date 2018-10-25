Flight departing Miami airport delayed over security issue

MIAMI - An American Airlines flight out of Miami bound for Mexico City was delayed for several hours Wednesday over a security issue, Miami-Dade police said.

American Airlines Flight No. 257 was scheduled to depart Miami International Airport at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. The flight was given the all-clear and passengers boarded around 9:45 p.m. after the threat was deemed not credible, police said.

Passengers waiting in the terminal posted photos on Twitter of armed officers standing guard. Passenger Juha Mikkola said officers also checked people's cellphones.

"All passengers have been contained and safety protocols have been set in place. Adjacent gates have been cleared," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

