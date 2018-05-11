Police investigating double shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Police are conducting an investigation in Florida City, and witnesses say it’s due to a double shooting.

Those witnesses told Local 10 the shooting happened in of a home along Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to witnesses, two men were airlifted to the hospital after about 20 rounds were fired. A man told us he knows one of the victims, who was shot multiple times.

