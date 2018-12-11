Police look for clues after man is found dead in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County man was shot and killed inside a car Monday in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said officers found 47-year-old Jaime Humet suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car stopped at a red light in 20700 block of Northwest Second Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Paramedics pronounced Humet dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective S. Horne at 305-474-1560 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

