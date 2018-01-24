Miami Gardens police arrest man in death of woman killed by stray bullet

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in December.

Police said Donald Elex Young, 52, fired the shot that killed 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree.

The mother of three was driving home from work along Northwest 183rd Street near 24th Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 when she was fatally wounded.

Before Roundtree was killed, someone in a car fired a BB gun at Young's car as he was driving along Northwest 22nd Avenue, police said. The shooter fled the scene, but Young tracked down the vehicle and another car to the parking lot of North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183rd St., police said.

Police said Young fired multiple shots with a handgun at the two cars. One of the bullets struck Roundtree, killing her, police said.

Police said seven people were inside the two cars.

Greg Roundtree, the victim's brother, was at Miami Gardens Police headquarters Tuesday and said the family was relieved.

"Still, we got a long battle for us. We got a long ways to go before this is all over," Greg Roundtree said.

Young faces charges of first-degree murder and seven counts attempted first-degree murder.

