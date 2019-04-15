Miami-Dade

Police pursuit ends outside Miami International Airport

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A police pursuit through Miami-Dade County came to an end near Miami International Airport.

The suspect driving a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped outside airport property on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 87th Avenue and surrounded by state troopers.

Sweetwater police said the suspect fled during a traffic stop.

Local 10 News is gathering more information about the chase. Please refresh this page and watch Local 10 News at Noon for updates.
 

