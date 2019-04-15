Police pursuit ends outside Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A police pursuit through Miami-Dade County came to an end near Miami International Airport.

The suspect driving a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was stopped outside airport property on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 87th Avenue and surrounded by state troopers.

Sweetwater police said the suspect fled during a traffic stop.

