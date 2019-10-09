Police release video showing flea market robbery spree

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department has released new surveillance footage of an early morning robbery spree that took place at the Tropicana Flea Market in mid-September.

The video was released Tuesday and shows two men, reportedly in their early 20s, entering a parking lot of the Tropicana Flea Market located at 3755 NW 30th Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The video appears to show at least one of the men holding a gun and approaching a female victim, demanding her property at gunpoint. From there, the video shows, the two men open the driver’s side door of an occupied vehicle with two people inside. They again demand belongings from the victims at gunpoint, the video shows.

As the two men walk away, one man can be seen firing his gun in the direction of at least one victim, the video shows.

As the men flee the scene, they approach one final victim at his car, pistol whipping the man and taking his cellphone, the video shows. The victim was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Authorities are requesting information from the public for any information about the case. Anyone with knowledge of the crime should contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

