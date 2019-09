GOULDS, Fla. - The bodies of two men were found Thursday in a remote part of Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Police officially classify it as a death investigation after the bodies were located in a residential area.

The bodies were in an overgrown lot in Goulds near Southwest 224th St. and 115th Ave.

Homicide detectives have been on the scene and are investigating.





