Police return to deadly hit-and-run scene, hand out flyers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police investigators are asking the community to help locate the driver of a silver Nissan Maxima that struck and killed a pedestrian in late September.

Freddy Sanchez, 29, was walking home from work at about 8 p.m. Sept. 25 when he was struck by a driver along Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. The impact was so severe that the bumper, as well as his shoes, came off. Witnesses said he went airborne.

Police along with the family of the victim returned to the scene to hand out flyers.

"We are asking for the community's help," Detective Jeffery Childers said. "We are also asking specifically those who work in body shops (to look out for) a 2009 to 2014 Nissan Maxima with front-end damage, missing a bumper."

Sanchez was found lying in the street before being rushed to the hospital, while the driver of vehicle was nowhere to be found. After an eight-day fight, Sanchez died of organ failure due to injuries sustained from the accident.

"It's really, really a bad feeling that someone would do something to another human being and just don't run (for) any kind of help," his father, Freddy Sanchez Sr., said. "It's been a disaster for the family."

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the driver. Call 305-471-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

