Police say Miami-Dade social media threat is not credible

MIAMI - A threat that gained traction through social media and concerned Miami-Dade residents this week has been deemed not to be credible by law enforcement.

The threat which went viral via mutliple social media platforms claimed a person was planning on a "mass murder" while on vacation in Miami.

The alleged suspect was traveling from Springfield, Mass. according to the threat.

However, Miami-Dade Police announced Tuesday that the message was investigated by the Homeland Security Bureau and had been "determined that it poses no credible threat at this time."

Police reminded residents in the community to remain vigilant despite the false threat.

