Police search for 2 crooks after armed robbery outside Tropicana Flea Market

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for two culprits after an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 3626 NW 30th Ave. just before 7 a.m.

It's a parking lot that's located behind the Tropicana Flea Market on Northwest 36th Street.

Police said three victims were robbed at gunpoint and one of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery.

That victim was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Additionally, officers confirmed that at least one shot was fired, though its unclear if anyone was hit.

Witnesses said the victims are sales associates at the flea market.

Local 10 News has learned a portion of the robbery was captured on surveillance video, which has since been turned over to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.