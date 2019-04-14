Police search for gunman after 2 killed, 2 wounded near Liberty City

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women were killed and two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade County, witnesses and authorities said.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said a gunman riding in a car opened fire on another vehicle just after 1 a.m. at Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street just outside Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the male victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Minutes later near Northwest 22nd Avenue, officers spotted the gunman's car, but the three men inside bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Authorities searched the area for hours using a police helicopter, K-9 units and dozens of officers on foot.

Eventually, the men were taken into custody. Police did not identify the men or say what charges they could face.

