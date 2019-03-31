Police search for man accused of brutally killing wife, daughter

Noel Chambers, 57, is accused of killing his wife and young daughter.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who killed his wife and young daughter and critically injured his adult daughter late Saturday in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said 57-year-old Noel Chambers attacked his family members around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Northwest 177th Street.

Austin said Chambers fled the apartment before officers arrived. Austin said it was the most horrific crime scene that he has seen in his 17 years of law enforcement.

Police did not say how the victims were killed.

Paramedics transported Chambers' adult daughter to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

People who live in the apartment complex are just finding out about the double homicide.

"I mean that's bad. That's bad that it's happened. I'm sorry to hear that, you know? My condolences to the family," said neighbor Ishmael Stevens. "Last night, I saw the cops out here, but I went back inside and paid no attention. And this morning, I woke up this morning to leave, I saw the area roped off."

Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the young victim was 10 year old.

"This is so wholly unnatural and inexcusable," Carvalho said on Twitter. "I pray for this child’s soul and that peace is found after death, that this innocent child did not experience in life."

Anyone with information about Chambers' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective H. Schneider at 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

