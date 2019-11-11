Police search for missing Miami Gardens man

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are asking the public's help in finding a Miami Gardens man who has been missing for two days.

Lee Greene, 73, was last seen Saturday in the area of Northwest 191 Street and 10th Avenue.

Green, who is 5' 5" and 130 lbs., was wearing a white polo shirt, black pajama pants and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Greene's whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Detective Spokony at 305-474-1597.

