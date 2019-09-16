Police search Miami Gardens canal after report of body in water

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police were searching a canal in Miami Gardens after someone called authorities to report that a body was floating in the water.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie was at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 155th Street as authorities blocked off the area with police tape.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers were called in reference to a bag floating in the canal.

Finnie said crews could be seen on either side of the canal, which was lined by homes.

Authorities later confirmed that the bag contained "non human remains."

