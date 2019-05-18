Police searching for 4 men in string of armed robberies

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for four men who are accused of committing a string armed robberies in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said the men used a stolen blue Honda SUV to carry out the robberies, targeting the people in various locations in southwest Miami-Dade County starting around 6 a.m. Thursday.

One of the robbers approached the first victim near Southwest 169 Street and Southwest 108th Avenue, stealing his chain, cellular phone and pocketknife at gunpoint.

One woman was robbed of her purse as she sat a bus stop at Southwest 172th Street and Southwest 102th Avenue. A man was targeted as he sat in his car at Southwest 11th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive.

Another victim was robbed of his car, a silver Nissan Altima, and necklace as he pumped air in his tires at a gas station located in the 12700 Southwest 268th Street. The robbers struck again, stealing from a construction worker who was getting his work gear out of his truck.

About an hour later, the final victim was walking his dog when he was robbed of his gold chain. Two men out of the SUV took his chain and patted him down to check for more valuables.

The stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

