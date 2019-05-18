Police searching for Miami Gardens woman missing for days

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for a Miami Gardens woman who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Family members said Kameela Russell, 41, was supposed to pick up her daughter from Russell's aunt's house Wednesday, but she never showed.

Russell works as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High School, but she also did not show up to work Thursday and Friday.

Russell's aunt, Donna Blyden, said she thought she saw Russell's 2014 black Audi outside her home around 6 p.m. Wednesday but when she checked the driveway sometime later the car was not there.

Blyden said her niece has never been missing, and she didn't think Russell had any mental health or physical health conditions. Russell is the mother of a 15-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old daughter.

Anyone who knows anything about Russell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.