Police searching for missing Florida International University student

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police at Florida International University are searching for a missing student who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Kelvin Sanchez, 21, was last seen around 7 a.m. on the university's Biscayne Bay Campus, police said. Sanchez lives at home with his family and commutes to the Miami-Dade County school. Police consider Sanchez to be "endangered," but they did not elaborate further.

"His family has been trying to reach him by phone all day. It’s totally out of character for him," said Capt. Delrish Moss, a spokesman for the FIU Police Department.

Sanchez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue soccer jersey, light blue shorts and multicolored sneakers when he dissappeared. Police said he may be carrying a laptop case and a string backpack.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact FIU police at 305-348-5911 or 305-348-2626.

