Police seek driver who fled after fatally striking man with SUV in northwest Miami-Dade

Rigobert Eniste, 76, of Haiti, was fatally struck by an SUV on Feb. 8, 2019 in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police detectives are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man with an SUV last month in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 10500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

Rigobert Eniste, 76, of Haiti, was struck by the SUV as he was walking north on 10th Avenue, authorities said.

The SUV never stopped, police said.

Eniste was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Detectives believe the driver was in a Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban or Tahoe that had front-end damage. The model is believed to be from between the years 1999-2006.

Anyone with further information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Detective M. Tapanes at 305-471-2425. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

