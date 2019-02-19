Police seek gunman who shot man outside Miami-Dade convenience store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in front of a northwest Miami-Dade County convenience store last month.

Detectives released images and video Tuesday from nearby surveillance cameras in the hopes that someone can identify the gunman.

Police said 27-year-old Schinder Prudhomme and two other men were standing outside the King Food Spot in the 6300 block of Northwest 18th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 when the gunman approached and fired multiple times.

In the video released by police, the gunman rolls to the ground as one of the men returns fire. He then flees the scene.

Paramedics rushed Prudhomme to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Prudhomme is expected to recover.

Police described the gunman as a black man with brown eyes, black hair and a full beard. He is about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact to Detective K. Johnson at 305-835-4044 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

