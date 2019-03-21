Pompano Beach man arrested in FIU electronics theft

Roldson Bossou is accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of electronics from Florida International University.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a theft on the campus of Florida International University.

FIU police said Roldson Bossou stole more than $15,000 worth of electronics from two administrative offices in February.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bossou was identified from surveillance video of the theft.

Police said Bossou, 21, had four small bags of cocaine in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Bossou faces two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and one count of cocaine possession.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.