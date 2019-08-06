Pregnant City Girls star shot at while leaving Miami-Dade recording studio

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Caresha Brownlee, more commonly known as Yung Miami of the City Girls rap duo, was shot at more than a dozen times Monday night while leaving a Miami-Dade County recording studio, according to multiple reports.

A video posted on the Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk shows Brownlee, who is pregnant, speaking about the incident outside Circle House Studios, which is located at 13700 NW First Ave.

"I don't know where they came from," she says in the video.

According to Brownlee, the shooter or shooters came from behind her.

Hiphopwired.com reported that Brownlee was shot at 14 times.

According to the outlet, she was sitting in her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon when the first shots rang out. She then ran for cover.

"It sounded like they were coming through my housing, which is across the street from where the incident took place, and it was just loud blasts that just kept coming and coming. Two rounds, it sounded like," a nearby resident told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol.

Brownlee did not appear to be injured in the shooting.

The female rapper was previously the target of a threatening freestyle from another South Florida rapper, Kodak Black, who rapped about punching her in the stomach.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Monday night's shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.