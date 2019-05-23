Pregnant woman found dead on picnic table had been shot, police say

Kerica Nelson, 21, was found shot to death on a picnic table in the southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood where she lived.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pregnant woman who was found dead on a picnic table in southwest Miami-Dade County was shot to death, police said Thursday.

The body of Kerica Nelson, 21, was discovered on a picnic table Wednesday morning at a park in the neighborhood where she lived, Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said.

Nelson, who was seven months pregnant, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A view from Sky 10 showed the body covered by a yellow tarp on top of a picnic table on Southwest 282nd Street.

Nelson's family members said she leaves behind a son and daughter, who are 1 and 2 years old.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

