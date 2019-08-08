Prideline holds vigil for transgender woman killed in Miami-Dade

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - The local transgender community is mourning Marquis "Kiki" Fantroy.

The 21-year-old transgender woman died July 31 after a shooting near her home in Miami-Dade County's Goulds neighborhood.

The gunman shot her several times about 4:30 a.m., police said. She was near the intersection of Southwest 224th Street and 115th Court.

Fantroy was the 13th transgender woman murdered this year in the United States and all of them have been African-American victims, TransGriot reported.

Pridelines, a nonprofit organization in Miami's Little Haiti, is holding a Wednesday night vigil in Fantroy's memory and a discussion about the victimization of African-American transgender women.

Pridelines, which aims to be a haven for the local lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, is hosting the event at the organization's center at 6360 NE 4th Ct., near Miami's Upper East Side.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.