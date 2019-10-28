Puerto Rican woman talks about struggles after Hurricane Maria

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A Puerto Rican woman's dream of opening her own My Gym Children's Fitness Center on her home island, which was decimated by Hurricane Maria.

That devastation led to determination, and eventually triumph.

In September 2017, Amanda Saltiel flew to California for her My Gym training, at the same time Hurricane Maria had hit Puerto Rico. Saltiel was not able to contact her family who remained on the island.

When Saltiel was able to get in touch with her family, they said her grandmother would be brought to Miami because she was struggling with no electricity for her respirator.

"We took her to the apartment, she was going to take a nap and we literally went across the street to get lunch, sadly that day she passed away," Saltiel said.

Her family was able to bring everyone from the island to Miami for the funeral but their bad luck wasn't over yet.

"We go back to my parent's house just to heat up some food on the barbecue like they were doing the past weeks. There was a leak in the gas tank of the barbecue and we had a massive fire that burnt down our parents' house," Saltiel said.

With the island destroyed by storms, their grandmother gone and the family's home burned down, Saltiel says that was rock bottom.

Two years later, things are back on track.

Last week, Saltiel opened her My Gym, but instead of it being in Puerto Rico, it's in South Florida. Saltiel says she is glad that she never let go of that dream.

"If you do give up, then you have nothing," Saltiel said.

