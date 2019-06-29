Rapper says he, his daughter, girlfriend were robbed at gunpoint in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating an armed robbery that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Resident Marcus Willis, a rapper originally from Atlanta, said he was coming home from the recording studio June 10 when he heard a strange noise.

“I heard footsteps, so I turned around. When I turned around, I [saw] them running," Willis said. "I was in a state of shock. And they said, ‘Don’t move.'"

The video shows a pair of men in hoodies at the front doorstep of the apartment at 13276 Old Biscayne Drive.

One is seen sitting on Willis’ back while the other is trying to open the front door. Willis said they snatched the gold chain right from his neck.

“He says, ‘Either give me the jewelry, or I’m going to kill you,’” Willis said.

Willis said the pair led him inside, let a third robber in the home and then held his daughter and girlfriend at gunpoint.

More home surveillance video shows one robber forcing Willis to crawl on the floor on his knees at gunpoint. That’s when the other alleged crooks emptied one safe and stole another, Willis said.

Willis said the whole ordeal lasted more than 30 minutes. The robbers eventually left the home.

“When you’ve got three guns to your head, all you can do is pray," Willis said.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call local police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

