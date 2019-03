Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A "Real Housewives of Atlanta" former star is spending Friday night in jail.

Peter Thomas, whose claim to fame was being married to model Cynthia Bailey, is being held without bond in Miami-Dade County pending his extradition to Louisiana.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers arrested him as a fugitive with a pending warrant at Miami International Airport on Friday.

Thomas, who is opening a nightclub in Miami Beach, is being held without bond pending his extradition. Authorities in Louisiana accused him of check fraud.

Bravo viewers saw Thomas wed Bailey in 2010 during the show's third season, and they also watched him break her heart. RHOA producers also showed Thomas threatening another ex-husband with a knife.

Thomas and Bailey separated in 2016 and their divorce was formalized in 2017. He occasionally appears in the show, as he still has a friendship with Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson.

