Real or not? Miami-Dade police investigating video showing woman firing gun, taking child

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A video making the rounds on social media showing a South Florida woman firing a gun into a car and walking away with a child is now being investigated by Miami-Dade police.

Having been viewed over 1.3 million times on Twitter, many claim the video is fake, but law enforcement officials want to make sure.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says the department is "looking into it," but they "don't know if the video is legitimate."

The video in question was posted to Twitter on Thursday and shows a woman with green-blue hair driving a car while claiming another man has her son.

After pulling up next to another vehicle sitting in a flea market parking lot, the unidentified woman approaches a man while pointing a handgun, demanding him to let her son out of the car.

Another woman is seen leaving the passenger's side of the parked car before the woman with the green-blue hair shoots towards the man. The woman then brings a young child out of the back seat and leads him to her car and drives away.

WARNING - The following video contains language that some may find inappropriate

Damn She Shot Her Babydaddy At The Flea Market For Cheating😨😰 pic.twitter.com/FfmFlXf98r — Came 4rm Humble Beginnings🤞🏽 (@letmepopmyshit3) October 4, 2018

The Miami Herald reportedly spoke to the woman with the gun on Friday, and while she admits the video is fake, she says officials are attempting to take her son unless she can prove the man in the video is alive.

Before the original video ends, the woman who allegedly fired the weapon asks that it not be posted to Instagram.

It was posted to Twitter instead.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.