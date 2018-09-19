Relatives identify 12-year-old girl killed in northwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 12-year-old girl who was killed Tuesday morning in a car crash in northwest Miami-Dade was identified by her sister as Carelle Philogene.

Carelle's sister told Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney that the siblings' father and other relatives were at the hospital Wednesday with family members who were severely injured in the crash.

According to police, a Nissan Maxima was heading south on Northwest 163rd Street near North Miami Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. when it collided at the two-way stop with a Honda CR-V that was heading west and a Nissan Altima that was going east.

Carelle was inside the CR-V with two adults.

Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other people were injured in the crash. They were identified by police as Durocher Querette, 72, Solange Querette, 63, Milton Vassell Jr., 26, Martin Aristide, 23, Ricardy Thimothee, 25, and Wendy Duperat, 36. A 7-year-old boy was also injured, but was not named by authorities.

Paramedics transported Durocher Querette and Solange Querette to Aventura Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Duperat, the driver of the Nissan Altima, and the boy were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital North, where they were listed in stable condition.

Vassell, Aristide and Thimothee -- who were traveling in the Nissan Maxima -- suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Authorities said it appears that one of the vehicles ran a stop sign. However, the crash remains under investigation.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Wednesday that grief counselors will be at the girl's school to help her classmates cope with the loss.

