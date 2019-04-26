Repo man shot while sitting in tow truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A repo man was shot Friday morning while sitting in his tow truck in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Northwest 11th Court.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the driver was sitting in his tow truck in a parking lot when someone inside a dark gray Ford Fusion opened fire.

Zabaleta said the shooter or shooters then fled in a black Infinity Q50 that had been repossed on Northwest 147th Street.

The driver, Petr Cherepanov, 31, was struck by a bullet fragment and drove himself to North Shore Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Zabaleta said an assistant in a second vehicle was also shot at, but he wasn't struck.

Three bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of the tow truck. The back windshield was shattered.

