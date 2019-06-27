Report of missing 3-year-old child in northeast Miami-Dade was misunderstanding, police say

MIAMI - A report of a missing 3-year-old boy Wednesday turned out to be a misunderstanding between the boy's parents, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police initially received reports that the child had been abducted in the 1300 block of Northeast 115th Street.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos had been told that the child was taken just before 4 p.m. and was last seen with a person in a red Jeep utility vehicle. The vehicle reportedly fled the area while a person in a black Nissan Altima chased after it.

Miami-Dade police officers were spotted at the child's home about an hour later speaking with the child's relatives.

Police confirmed the child was safe the whole time and was never in any danger.

