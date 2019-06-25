Reward offered for information about fatal hit-and-run involving Uber Eats driver

Arturo Martin was killed June 24 in a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-tractor, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered by Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver of a semi-tractor that fatally struck a motorcyclist Monday.

Arturo Martin's family told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol on Tuesday that the victim was riding his motorcycle and delivering food for Uber Eats at the time of the collision.

According to authorities, the hit-and-run was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 72nd Avenue.

Police said the semi-tractor fled east on Northwest 36th Street after the crash.

Martin died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities said the semi-tractor had a white and red trailer with the word "Logistics" written on the side.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

