Reward offered for information about fatal shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

Devannier Watson, 23, was fatally shot May 29 in northeast Miami-Dade, police say.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon in northeast Miami-Dade, Crime Stoppers announced Friday.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Devannier Watson.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ola Condominiums at 15221 NE Sixth Ave.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find Watson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

A motive remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective J. Rodriguez at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



