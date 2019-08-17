Rickenbacker Causeway shooter appears in court for cyclist's murder

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Kadel Piedrahita, who is accused of killing a man at Miami's Virginia Key, appeared in Miami-Dade County Court on Saturday morning.

Piedrahita was riding a motorcycle when he was following Alex Palencia, 48, who was cycling with a group on the Rickenbacker Causeway, inbound from Miami's Brickell neighborhood to the village of Key Biscayne.

Detectives said Piedrahita, who was on Facebook Live as he followed the Don Pan cycling group, fatally shot Palencia on Wednesday morning in the stomach during a scuffle. Piedrahita claims two men attacked him and he shot in self defense.

Piedrahita is facing second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a fire arm charges.

